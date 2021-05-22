InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INMD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.33.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of INMD opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. InMode has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.46.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $1,034,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in InMode by 823.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 66,249 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InMode by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 133,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $2,453,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $4,145,000. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.