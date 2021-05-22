InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INMD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.33.
Shares of INMD opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. InMode has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.46.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $1,034,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in InMode by 823.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 66,249 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InMode by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 133,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $2,453,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $4,145,000. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
See Also: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.