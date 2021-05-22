Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

IR has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.23.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,453,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,465. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $147,637,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

