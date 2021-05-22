Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IR. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.23.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

