Infinity Lithium Co. Limited (ASX:INF) Insider Purchases A$20,100.00 in Stock

Infinity Lithium Co. Limited (ASX:INF) insider Adrian Byass acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,100.00 ($14,357.14).

About Infinity Lithium

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited explores for mineral properties in Spain. Its flagship project is the San Jose Lithium Tin project located in the western Spanish region of Extremadura. The company was formerly known as Plymouth Minerals Limited and changed its name to Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited in March 2018.

