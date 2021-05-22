Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IBTX. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Shares of IBTX traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.40. 155,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,284. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.90.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $48,418.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,123 shares of company stock valued at $8,764,094. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

