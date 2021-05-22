Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,857.67 ($24.27).

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,665.50 ($21.76) on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,669 ($21.81). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,542.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,495.01. The firm has a market cap of £15.76 billion and a PE ratio of 10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 21.06 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

In other news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,395 ($18.23) per share, for a total transaction of £94,860 ($123,935.20). Also, insider Oliver Tant sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.85), for a total value of £72,138.46 ($94,249.36).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

