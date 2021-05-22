ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ImmunoGen.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.
IMGN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,137. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.65.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
