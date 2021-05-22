ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMGN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

IMGN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,137. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

