Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.88

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.88 and traded as high as $7.75. Image Sensing Systems shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 263,428 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 3.35%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%.

In other Image Sensing Systems news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly acquired 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $30,237.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,282 shares in the company, valued at $684,666.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,173 shares of company stock worth $41,643. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video and radar modules into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

