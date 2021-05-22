IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMAC Holdings Inc. is a provider of regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids. It owns or manages outpatient clinics which provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. The company’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize its focus around treating sports and orthopedic injuries without surgery or opioids. IMAC Holdings Inc. is based in BRENTWOOD TN. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on IMAC from $3.10 to $2.35 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 121,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,456. IMAC has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -2.05.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). IMAC had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 48.78%.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Wallis sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,751,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAC. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IMAC during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in IMAC by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20,069 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in IMAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAC in the first quarter worth $76,000. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

