IFP Advisors Inc Takes $29,000 Position in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kubient by 38.3% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Kubient during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Kubient during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $68,827.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Kubient from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

NASDAQ KBNT opened at $4.87 on Friday. Kubient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

