IFP Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $58,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $67,000.

STLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue raised Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $18.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.77. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.3813 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

