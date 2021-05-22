IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in News were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. News Co. has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

