IFP Advisors Inc Buys New Stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,786,000 after acquiring an additional 519,646 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 846,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 217,168 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 495,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,774,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHEF stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,571 shares of company stock worth $12,400,085. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

