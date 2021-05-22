IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,356 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 863.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,191,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after acquiring an additional 216,964 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,007,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after buying an additional 1,096,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,396,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after buying an additional 23,925 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,602,390.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,852.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

