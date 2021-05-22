IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,292 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after acquiring an additional 126,651 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $6,825,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $2,437,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NBIX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.55. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

