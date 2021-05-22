IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $722,000 Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,739,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

NYSE VNO opened at $45.88 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 158.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

