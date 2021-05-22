IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Rollins by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 509.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE ROL opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

