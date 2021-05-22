IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 5,512 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,345 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other Sunrun news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,710.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,730. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $45.97 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,149.54 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.50.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.