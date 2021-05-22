Idle (IDLE) Hits One Day Volume of $120,251.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $15.43 million and approximately $120,251.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be bought for about $9.44 or 0.00024665 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00058107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.09 or 0.00363330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.39 or 0.00186494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003829 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.82 or 0.00814558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,634,623 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

