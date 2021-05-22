IDEX Achieves Market Cap of $28.53 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 50.6% against the dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $28.53 million and $970,436.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00065001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00017952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.31 or 0.00882455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00091044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

