Ideaology (IDEA) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, Ideaology has traded down 57.1% against the dollar. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges. Ideaology has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $430,915.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00066148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.12 or 0.00919356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00092523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,834,173 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

