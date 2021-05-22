Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 5,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 32,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

IBJHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Ibstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ibstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

