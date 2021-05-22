IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Desjardins

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on IBI Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of IBI Group stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. IBI Group has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

