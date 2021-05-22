Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IBE. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.55 ($14.76).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

