IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) PT Raised to C$6.25

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$6.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMG. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.86.

IMG opened at C$4.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$3.61 and a 12 month high of C$7.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$69,726.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,577.57.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

