Hyman Charles D Acquires 2,860 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,217 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.6% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $63,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.2% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 464.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,380 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $75,299,000 after purchasing an additional 262,804 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,386,538 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $982,320,000 after purchasing an additional 69,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

Shares of MSFT opened at $245.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $176.60 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

