Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Edward E. Olkkola Sells 100,000 Shares

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,553.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HYLN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $58.66.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

HYLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyliion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Hyliion by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hyliion by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.