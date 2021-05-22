HYCON Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. HYCON has a total market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $834.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 93.6% against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000091 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00098783 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000229 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,022,861,843 coins and its circulating supply is 2,672,861,841 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

