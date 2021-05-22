Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $27.23. 1,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 35,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,756,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,882,000. Humankind US Stock ETF makes up approximately 33.5% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC owned 70.13% of Humankind US Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

