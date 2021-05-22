Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Gap Down to $72.86

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.86, but opened at $69.68. Hub Group shares last traded at $69.38, with a volume of 318 shares changing hands.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. Analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

