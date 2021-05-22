HTMLCOIN (HTML) Trading 36.5% Lower This Week

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $9.80 million and approximately $17,017.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,864.74 or 0.99888483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00033999 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.91 or 0.01076081 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009451 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.77 or 0.00487436 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.16 or 0.00327545 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00096072 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004200 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

