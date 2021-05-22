H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Raised to C$18.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$16.75 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HR.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.36.

Shares of HR.UN stock opened at C$15.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.25 and a twelve month high of C$15.78. The company has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.85.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$118,441.00. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$154,039.80. Insiders sold a total of 28,382 shares of company stock worth $398,481 in the last 90 days.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

