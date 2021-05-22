Hourglass Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 556 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $4.53 on Friday, reaching $359.75. 3,614,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,030. The business’s 50-day moving average is $377.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

