Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,116. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $97.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $728,734.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,383.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,578 shares of company stock worth $30,583,022. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.