Hookipa Pharma’s (HOOK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.63.

NASDAQ:HOOK traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. 206,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $438.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 166,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $2,426,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 696,903 shares of company stock worth $9,038,563. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

