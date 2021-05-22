HollyGold (HGOLD) Price Tops $0.51 on Top Exchanges

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, HollyGold has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HollyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001357 BTC on major exchanges. HollyGold has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00057873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.03 or 0.00371178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003808 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.76 or 0.00816312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,078,002 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

