Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.67.

NYSE:HLT opened at $120.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.29 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.47. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,823 shares of company stock worth $1,824,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

