Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.98. 1,429,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,727. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.29 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $132.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.47.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,823 shares of company stock worth $1,824,648 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

