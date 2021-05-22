High Performance Blockchain Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $11.75 million and $559,131.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00040391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00061341 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

High Performance Blockchain (CRYPTO:HPB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

