Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HERXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of HERXF stock remained flat at $$12.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

