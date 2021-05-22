Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $79.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 59,596 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 742,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,533,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

