Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.74

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €1.74 ($2.05) and last traded at €1.72 ($2.02), with a volume of 3645477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €1.62 ($1.91).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €0.90 ($1.06) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €1.05.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.