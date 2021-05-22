HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €79.08 ($93.03).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HEI traded down €0.36 ($0.42) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €73.50 ($86.47). 626,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €40.22 ($47.32) and a one year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.