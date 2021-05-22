Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.48

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.48 and traded as high as $49.52. Heartland Financial USA shares last traded at $49.07, with a volume of 110,641 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

