Head-To-Head Review: Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Nevro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $994.85 million 3.49 $5.45 million $1.46 42.49 Nevro $390.26 million 13.22 -$103.69 million ($3.37) -44.03

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Merit Medical Systems and Nevro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88 Nevro 0 2 11 0 2.85

Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.01%. Nevro has a consensus price target of $188.83, suggesting a potential upside of 27.27%. Given Nevro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nevro is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems -3.05% 9.02% 4.91% Nevro -24.46% -30.25% -14.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Nevro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Nevro on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions. The company also offers custom procedural solutions that include critical care products, disinfection protection systems, syringes, swab and collection systems, manifold kits, and trays and packs; coated tubes and wires; and sensor components for microelectromechanical systems. In addition, it provides pulmonary products that consist of laser-cut tracheobronchial stents, advanced over-the-wire and direct visualization delivery systems, and dilation balloons; gastroenterology products; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. The company sells its products to hospitals and alternate site-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems. In addition, the company provides HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. It sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

