Head-To-Head Contrast: W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) versus Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares W. R. Berkley and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley 4.57% 7.55% 1.68% Trean Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for W. R. Berkley and Trean Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley 0 3 4 0 2.57 Trean Insurance Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus target price of $79.57, indicating a potential upside of 1.55%. Trean Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.71%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than W. R. Berkley.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares W. R. Berkley and Trean Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley $7.90 billion 1.76 $681.94 million $3.03 25.86 Trean Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than Trean Insurance Group.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats Trean Insurance Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines. It also provides workers' compensation insurance products; accident and health insurance and reinsurance products; insurance for commercial risks; specialty environmental products for contractors, consultants, and property owners and facilities operators; specialized insurance coverages for fine arts and jewelry exposures; umbrella and excess liability coverage products; and liquor liability and inland marine coverage for small to medium-sized insureds. In addition, this segment offers directors and officers, and surety risk products, as well as products for technology, and life sciences and travel industries; cyber risk solutions; casualty, group life, and crime and fidelity related insurance products; personal lines insurance solutions, including home, condo/co-op, auto, and collectibles; automobile, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, and employment practices liability, as well as incidental medical insurance products; and at-risk and alternative risk insurance program management services. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance on a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. provides products and services to the specialty insurance market in the United States. The company underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. It also offers workers' compensation; other liability insurance products, such as admitted general liability and construction defect products; accident and health; and other insurance products. In addition, the company provides its program partners with various services, including issuing carrier services; claims administration and insurance management; and reinsurance brokerage, as well as underwrites coverage for properties, such as builders risk, contractors equipment, transportation risk, and mobile equipment. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.

