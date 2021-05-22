HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Acquires $64,116.36 in Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer bought 16,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $64,116.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HCHC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.92. 107,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,680. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.36.

Get HC2 alerts:

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. Analysts predict that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of HC2 during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in HC2 in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of HC2 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in HC2 by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 165,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.