HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANIX. Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixa Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

ANIX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,658. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.39. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emily Gottschalk bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. Insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

