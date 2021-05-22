HC Advisors LLC Takes $179,000 Position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Passage Bio by 591.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Passage Bio by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PASG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard Steven Morris bought 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

PASG stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. 577,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,853. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

