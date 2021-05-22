HC Advisors LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

HC Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 1.5% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of VDC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.09. The company had a trading volume of 57,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,532. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $145.41 and a twelve month high of $187.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.91 and its 200-day moving average is $174.24.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.